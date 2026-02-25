When talking of investments and the ideal portfolio, I speak about asset allocation, diversification across countries, sectors and so on. But that sounds too boring and everyone wants the lowdown on multi-year investment themes to play. Many seem convinced I am hiding it from them and probably sharing it only with a chosen few.
Devina Mehra: The wise investor would not take fairy tales about 'sure-shot' multi-year themes seriously
SummaryRemember the ESG theme? It has all but vanished. Now AI is being held up as the latest multi-year investment theme. But the truth is that a technology can be revolutionary without delivering winners. What we saw with railroads and the internet could happen in AI too.
When talking of investments and the ideal portfolio, I speak about asset allocation, diversification across countries, sectors and so on. But that sounds too boring and everyone wants the lowdown on multi-year investment themes to play. Many seem convinced I am hiding it from them and probably sharing it only with a chosen few.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More