Devina Mehra: Why does ‘women’s work’ get taken over by men once it starts paying?
Summary
Women do a great many things better—but this is acknowledged only so long as the work is unpaid. Once skill turns into income, power or prestige, women are edged out and men step in. From kitchens to coding, the pattern raises questions of social equity and economic growth.
Quick, tell me which gender has more natural affinity and skill in the following fields? Make-up. Sewing. Cooking. You are likely to tell me that while it is not as if men can’t be trained in them, women are naturally better in each of these fields.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story