Dewan Housing ruling gives a new direction to insolvency resolution

In DHFL’s case, avoidance applications have been filed for a total of ₹45,050 crore, a surprising number of the transactions being with companies that brazenly have Wadhawan, the promoters’ name, emblazoned on their corporate banner. The insolvency code says that such transactions should be reversed and the proceeds should go to the creditors of the bankrupt debtor. The Delhi high court is the appellate court for NCLAT rulings, and the court has, in one case, known as Venus Recruiters, ruled unequivocally that the realization from avoidance assets should accrue (enure, in the argot of the law) to the creditors, and not to the successful buyer of the resolved asset.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}