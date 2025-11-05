Mint Quick Edit | Newly proposed aviation rules promise to address many pain points
The aviation regulator’s draft rules are welcome and not a case of regulatory overreach. Ideally, competition should act as the regulator. In India’s case, airlines must enhance their customer orientation.
Frustrated by airline ticket cancellation charges, refund delays and charges for a wrong-name entry even though the airline is to blame? Fret not. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed changes to relieve air-passengers of such pain points.