Dharavi redevelopment is a big-reward challenge

The instinctive response would be to view the entire exercise as just a real-estate opportunity, as it would free up vast tracts of premium land for commercial exploitation and sanitize the city’s mid-town that abuts its financial centre now, the Bandra-Kurla complex. The Adani Group’s winning bid, which entitles it to re-develop about 593 acres, has two parts. The first part requires it to rehabilitate all eligible families in high-rises comprising 400-sq-ft apartments. These buildings, as per the tender conditions, must have running water, electricity and piped gas. The second part involves the free sale of real estate for profit and is the sweetener that incentivizes the package deal. The project will be undertaken through a special purpose vehicle in which the Maharashtra government will hold 20% equity, with the Adani Group holding the rest. The project structure and dynamics requires the latter to complete the construction of free-sale commercial space and tie up sales as soon as possible to enable lower costs and higher margins. This is not without its attendant drawbacks: such vast quantities of commercial real estate coming to the market all at once has the potential of impacting prices and dampening realizations.