DHFL’s case should not take so long to resolve

Unless another surprise springs up, the bankruptcy proceedings of Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd ( DHFL ) could soon draw to a close, with the ownership of this non-banking financial company ( NBFC ) placed in fresh hands by its creditors. On Monday, Oaktree Capital emerged as the top bidder with an offer of ₹32,700 crore for the distressed mortgage lender. The US-based asset management firm beat the Piramal Group’s bid of ₹32,350 crore in a fourth round of bidding. The Adani Group, which had pushed DHFL’s auction into this fresh round with a controversial unsolicited offer in November that drew protests from other suitors, bid ₹29,860 crore for its portfolio of assets. Oddly, this was lower than its previous offer, as reported. DHFL’s creditors may have other aspects of the deal to consider, too. Oaktree’s reported proposal has a relatively short timeline that features an upfront payment of ₹11,646 crore with the rest paid in the form of bonds over seven years. Piramal has offered to pay more money right away and shore up DHFL’s equity base, it seems, but the rest of its payment schedule would stretch over 10 years. The creditors are expected to meet in the next few days to pore over various offer details, such as strings attached, and pick a winner.

Even the biggest offer would mean a haircut of more than 60% for creditors—led by State Bank of India, Bank of India and Canara Bank—as the National Company Law Tribunal had admitted claims worth more than ₹87,000 crore on DHFL after it went bust. Signs of trouble at the NBFC first arose in 2018, when paper issued by it started getting offloaded by a mutual fund. By the time its loan defaults hit the news, another NBFC called IL&FS had suffered a seizure and fears had arisen of a crisis in our shadow banking sector. Late last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) swooped in to supersede DHFL’s board and pushed it for resolution under India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which authorizes a defaulter’s lenders to take charge and salvage what they can of its business or assets. This referral to a bankruptcy court was a first for an NBFC. It followed a tweak of IBC rules by the Centre that widened its ambit to cover NBFCs and housing financiers of a certain size.

Once second in India only to HDFC Ltd as a mortgage lender, DHFL was run aground by murky deals made by its promoters, who allegedly siphoned off funds via shell companies. Its dealings with Yes Bank attracted particular scrutiny, with money alleged to have been shuffled back and forth in shady ways. In October, DHFL’s auditor Grant Thornton reportedly submitted a forensic report to its RBI-appointed administrator, pointing to fake loan accounts at a non-existent branch for the round-tripping of funds. Once the IL&FS crisis broke out in 2018, shadow banks saw their cost of funds spike. DHFL had been financing long-range assets with short-term debt, and found it increasingly difficult to roll over its funding. Had any of this been spotted earlier, perhaps timely intervention could have pre-empted its collapse. The supervision of NBFCs has since been tightened. But failures cannot always be averted. What must work smoothly is the resolution process. Thankfully, an insolvency code exists exactly for this. Yet, it often takes much too long. For assets to be re-allotted swiftly, we need strict adherence to the IBC’s time-frame. Else, creditors may be tempted to elongate the process in the hope of a better bargain, which could prolong business downtime.

