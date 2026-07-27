Dhiraj Nim: India's Goldilocks era may be on its way out—here's what the numbers say

India’s inflation dynamics pose a puzzle. Despite several years of above-potential gross domestic product (GDP) growth, underlying inflation fell to record lows (before the West Asia war).
Does this mean India can grow rapidly, barring oil shocks, without re-igniting inflationary pressures?
Core consumer price index (CPI)-based disinflation in the last few years reflected a rare confluence of domestic and external forces that are now reversing. Currently subdued core readings mask a likely uptrend with its own risks.
Real GDP growth averaged 7.3% between 2022-23 and 2025-26; it reached 7.7% in 2025-26, exceeding market estimates and likely outpacing India’s post-pandemic potential growth rate of around 7%.
Conventional economic models suggest sustained above-trend growth would tighten the output gap and lift inflation. Instead, India’s ‘refined’ core inflation, which excludes food, fuel and precious metals to better capture domestic demand conditions, fell almost continually from around 6% in early 2023 to 2.1% in the first quarter of 2026. Even after a recent pickup, it stood at only 2.5% in June.