The formative years of Dhirubhai Ambani, India’s entrepreneur extraordinaire

As a seven-year-old boy, he spent a moonless night alone in a cremation ground to prove that fear was just a phantom in the mind. It would be a lifelong pattern of behaviour. Anything that seemed like a hurdle to most men had to be conquered. From the sun-baked village of Chorwad in Gujarat, where he was born, he forged the mindset that would dismantle bureaucratic barriers, democratize stock ownership, and prove that audacity could triumph over pedigree.