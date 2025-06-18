Rahul Jacob: Alcohol isn’t what it used to be but maybe that’s alright
Younger folk aren’t drinking much in the rich world, a trend that could catch on elsewhere too, but that doesn’t mean this industry is staring at doom. As volumes fall, prices are going premium.
On few subjects is there a greater generational divide in the developed world than on the merits of having a cocktail. In the past couple of decades in the US, sales of alcohol to those between 65 and 74 years of age rose by half, even after adjusting for inflation.