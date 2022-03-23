Dial down the security dilemma that sets vicious cycles in motion

Equally important are the stories that great powers tell themselves about their intentions and how others perceive them. American and European policymakers view themselves in the international arena as well-intentioned benign actors. But when they talk about a “rules-based international order", they forget how that order has been constructed to suit their own countries’ interests, and overlook their various transgressions of it. They do not realize (or are puzzled by the fact) that ordinary people in many non-Western countries regard Western powers as opportunistic, hypocritical and motivated purely by selfishness.