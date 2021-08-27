Olympic medals evoke the joy of diamond discovery even as they bring glory to the country. We come to see winners as diamonds, in a sense, too: chiselled, polished and lustrous. But as with real diamonds, they may have started out like carbon chunks that came good under pressure and time. Even after discovery, a diamond needs work. Before cutting and polishing, we need to recognize the best facets and take action to minimize flaws. In the sports context, that is possible only when sports are supported at the grassroots level so that we begin with a wide catchment of raw talent that can eventually shine. The challenge is: How do you pick diamonds and who does it?

There are different approaches to finding promising sportsmen. The corporate sector usually picks up polished diamonds for their branding and advertisement purposes. When private sponsors enter the picture, they naturally drift towards sports that have the high visibility on TV, such as cricket, golf and tennis, rather than the whole gamut of sports and games. They also prefer sportspersons with existing brand value. Politicians heap gifts on sportspersons after they win medals and glory. Both do it for their own pay-off. But what is done for spotting them and then training and nurturing them matters most. Olympic games may celebrate the ideal of amateur sport, but it takes money to scout for talent before it can be nurtured. Ironically, money usually goes only into already-polished gems, and rarely for our multitudes of uncut diamonds.

Odisha’s chief minister Naveen Patnaik hit a sweet spot in hockey preparations, thanks to an enlightened understanding of what’s needed, from the importance of diet and coaching camps to competitive exposure gained from participation in tournaments abroad. It also helped that the game is popular in western Odisha’s Adivasi belt. He was lucky to have a reservoir of talent in the state, but he was wise enough not to limit them to state-level hockey.

Money can take sports a long way forward in India. State could play anchor for some sport or another, starting with ground-level efforts and moving upwards. Market forces will not do this. Only governments can. Laissez-faire can push the envelope for sports to some extent, but cannot create a sporting culture. Economic agents have an interest only in elite games.

It is tempting to over invest in sports for medals alone. This results in largesse for a few favoured sports, while others lose out. Team sports also suffer compared to medal-rich sports, as the UK has experienced after launching a ruthless medal hunt backed by big funding. The problem with this approach is that the status quo gets entrenched while less successful games and performers are starved of funds. This results in poor outcomes, and could be changed with just a modicum of cash for the neglected.

The heaping of post-victory gifts may enrich some sportspersons who have already achieved fame, but it basically goes again the grain of creating a sporting culture, grassroots grooming and recruitment. I remember a conversation with Sebastian Coe, a gold medalist in two Olympics, over dinner at the Lord’s Clubhouse in London when I was part of an Indian delegation. On gifts of such types, his answer was it would not create sportspeople, though some may get better incentivized. Here was a pearl of wisdom from a quintessential sports planner who graduated from Loughborough University, which breathes sports. Coe had an Indian connection, as his mother Angela Lal was half-Indian, and he wished India well.

Another problem is the enthusiasm with which governments allot land and money to medal winners to start academies. First of all, it truncates their sporting careers. Instead of carrying their preparation forward or becoming mentors or coaches, they become entrepreneurs, busy raising funds for the facility. If their talents are to be taken advantage of, it is better to give them charge of public facilities with most costs underwritten by the government, so that they can focus on coaching. But doing what governments are presently doing dilutes their obligation to support grassroots facilities to scout, train and polish uncut diamonds.

Market instruments cannot make our country a sporting nation. But enlightened governments can. The corporate sector may go ahead with their support of sports, and could help at the later stages of quality polishing and event preparation, but it is for governments to spot and nurture medal winners. This is a rhinestone world, as the American country singer Dolly Parton said, and it’s hard to get real diamonds. But governments can and must.

Satya Mohanty is former secretary to the Government of India. These are the author's personal views.

