Diamonds in a rhinestone world

There are different approaches to finding promising sportsmen. The corporate sector usually picks up polished diamonds for their branding and advertisement purposes. When private sponsors enter the picture, they naturally drift towards sports that have the high visibility on TV, such as cricket, golf and tennis, rather than the whole gamut of sports and games. They also prefer sportspersons with existing brand value. Politicians heap gifts on sportspersons after they win medals and glory. Both do it for their own pay-off. But what is done for spotting them and then training and nurturing them matters most. Olympic games may celebrate the ideal of amateur sport, but it takes money to scout for talent before it can be nurtured. Ironically, money usually goes only into already-polished gems, and rarely for our multitudes of uncut diamonds.

