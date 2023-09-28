Diamonds may not be a girl’s best friend forever
Summary
- The violence, pollution and corporate greed associated with natural diamonds and the increasing sophistication of lab-grown alternatives threaten to destroy the market for good
Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, Marilyn Monroe sang in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. The hardest, shiniest allotrope of carbon has retained this cachet ever since De Beers created a huge demand for diamonds by marketing them as a token of a person’s lasting commitment to another. It did this through an assiduous marketing campaign from the 1930s, in which product placement in Hollywood movies played a significant role. But diamonds may not be a girl's best friend for much longer.