Diamonds may not be a girl’s best friend forever

There is currently a slump in the demand for diamonds, according to a Mint report. This is due to lower demand for them in China and the US, the two biggest markets, as gems and for industrial use. This drop in demand is down to depressed economic conditions in these countries and should be transient. But there is also a longer-term trend at work, one that is likely to undermine demand permanently. It has two components. One is the increasing sophistication of lab-grown diamonds and their superior ESG appeal, and the other is the luxury-goods paradox, in which lower prices destroy demand.

