Face the M&A truth: Mergers are glitter but grit is gold
Despite business buzzwords like ‘synergy,’ most mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals fail, scuttled by various factors. But M&As aren’t invariably doomed. Here’s how the playbook needs to be written.
The buzzwords ‘synergy’, ‘market expansion’ and ‘cost savings’ have long bewitched corporate boards, luring executives into the treacherous currents of mergers and acquisitions (M&As). From New York to Bangalore, leaders repeat the same tropes of talent acquisition, diversification, owning unique assets, entering high-growth sectors, etc, in the hope of achieving the magical alchemy that will transform two companies into a single powerful entity.