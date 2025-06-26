Face the M&A truth: Mergers are glitter but grit is gold

The recent union of US-based Dick’s Sporting Goods with Foot Locker, valued at $2.4 billion, shone bright on paper: a suburban-leaning ‘house of sports’ popular with family shoppers had merged with an urban-centric sneaker specialist courting aspirational youth. It was meant to amplify negotiating leverage with Nike and gain a gateway to foreign markets. The stock market’s verdict? Foot Locker’s shares soared 85% while Dick’s tumbled 14%, a signal that investors believed the acquirer had overpaid for a turnaround riddled with unseen costs.