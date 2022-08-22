Mint Explainer: Did Indian stock market celebrate prematurely?

Still, both global and local investors are more bullish on the Indian growth story than other emerging markets. India was the best-performing market in the MSCI Asia ex Japan index in July and also outperformed most other emerging markets across the world. China, in particular, remains a spot of concern for global investors, with its economy growing at its slowest rate since early 2020, at 0.4% in Q2. Also, the problems in the Chinese property market only appear to have aggravated even as new covid lockdown measures were imposed in several cities.