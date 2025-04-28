Did international trade really kill American manufacturing?
SummaryBy Donald Trump's telling it did. The data suggest otherwise.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP has promised to revitalise American manufacturing. His sweeping tariffs are meant to coax firms into reshoring their operations, turning America into an industrial superpower. Mr Trump’s message is appealing because it taps into nostalgia for an era when blue-collar workers could earn middle-class wages toiling on an assembly line. In 1950 nearly one in three American workers were employed in manufacturing, compared with one in 12 today. But the president’s efforts to restore America to its former industrial glory represent a fight against powerful long-term economic forces.