Did international trade really kill American manufacturing?

There is no doubt that America did see lots of offshoring to China. But most economists agree that the decline in manufacturing jobs is mainly the result of rising productivity. New technologies have boosted output per worker, pushing down the relative price of manufactured goods. One study by Michael Hicks and Srikant Devaraj at Ball State University in Indiana estimated that 88% of the decline in manufacturing jobs in America between 2000 and 2010 can be attributed to productivity improvements. Trade accounted for only 13%.