Did that artificially-intelligent chatbot just crack a rude joke?

A software developer with PolyAI who was testing the system, asked about booking a table for himself and a Serbian friend. “Yes, we allow children at the restaurant," the voice bot replied, according to PolyAI founder Nikola Mrksic. Seemingly out of nowhere, the bot was trying make an obnoxious joke about people from Serbia. When it was asked about bringing a Polish friend, it replied, “Yes, but you can’t bring your own booze." Mrksic, who is Serbian, admits that the system appeared to think people from Serbia were immature. “Maybe we are," he says. He told his team to recalibrate the system to prevent it from stereotyping again. Now, he says, the problem has been fixed for good and the bots won’t veer off into anything beyond narrow topics of booking tables and cancelling mobile phone subscriptions. But Mrksic also doesn’t know why the bot came out with the answers it did. Perhaps it was because PolyAI’s language model, like many others being used today, was trained by processing millions of conversations on Reddit, the popular forum that sometimes veers into misogyny and general hotheadedness.