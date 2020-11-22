Did Trumponomics actually beat Obamanomics?

The inescapable errors of even the best forecasters are why it can be helpful to look at the actual performance of the economy at different times — as your column did. You noted that real median household income grew by a pathetic 0.4% from 1999 to 2016 and then rose 9.2% from 2016 to 2019. Comparing a long period to a short one can make for an arresting statistic but a potentially misleading one. If you look at just the period 2014 to 2016, you find faster improvement in that indicator than what was achieved under Trump. This also makes me skeptical that we can conclude that policy changes have had strongly positive effects. But then, as a conservative, perhaps I am biased toward underestimating the power of government policy!