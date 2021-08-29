The 30th meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was held between 4 August and 6 August, and RBI placed the statements of MPC members in the public domain on 20 August. These explain each member’s individual assessment of the state of the Indian economy and its prospects, and support their voting behaviour on policy action at the MPC meeting. The release of these statements improves the transparency of RBI’s policy decision and is expected to help lower uncertainty around future decisions.

We analyse all 180 statements of MPC members related to 30 meetings (six member statements per meeting) held between October 2016 and August 2021, and quantify the communication sentiment of each statement with an improved sentiment-analysis technique (bit.ly/3sRYFP1). The technique assigns a positive or a negative ‘net sentiment score’ for each statement. A negative score can arise from concerns related to lower domestic/global growth and/or higher inflation and inflation expectations, financial instability, and vice-a-versa for a positive net sentiment score.

View Full Image Gloomy MPC

We find that the average communication sentiment of both internal and external members’ statements has been overwhelmingly negative since the MPC’s formation, in line with India’s weak domestic economic environment (see chart). Only in the first MPC meeting was the average sentiment of both internal and external members positive. The average sentiment of internal members was marginally positive only once after that, at the third meeting, held in February 2017, while for external members, it was slightly positive twice more, the last being in June 2018.

The lowest negative sentiment in external members’ statements was recorded before the covid pandemic, at the June 2019 meeting. This was in the midst of a string of five consecutive repo rate cuts by the MPC from February to October 2019 as the economy’s growth momentum worsened. The central bank’s own text-mining analysis shows that between early 2019 and March 2020, MPC statements in general discussed growth concerns more than half the time (bit.ly/3mDId3t). In contrast, the worst negative sentiment for internal members was seen in statements of the March 2020 meeting, which was held outside the regular schedule, after a nationwide lockdown was announced in the wake of the pandemic.

There are significant differences in the pattern of the average sentiment of statements by both external and internal members. During the first half of 2017 (April and June meetings), when the sentiment of statements turned negative, the deterioration in sentiment was more pronounced among internal members. The worsening of negative sentiment among external members was seen with a lag. Similarly, when sentiment recovered between December 2017 and April 2018, although it remained in negative territory, the recovery was faster initially in internal members’ statements.

The same pattern was again seen during the early phase of the pandemic (March and August 2020), when the extent of deterioration in the average sentiment of external members lagged that of internal members. Once again, during the subsequent sentiment improvement from August 2020 onwards, internal members’ sentiment recovered earlier than that of external members. Even in the latest meeting this month, although the average net sentiment weakened for both external and internal members, sentiment weakness was more pronounced among external members. Overall, this sentiment pattern potentially suggests information asymmetry and/or interpretation gaps between internal and external members over economic and financial parameters and market intelligence that may impact their assessment of the state of India’s economy.

For our analysis of individual member statements, we considered members who served on the MPC for more than three meetings. The most surprising element during the second MPC’s tenure is that RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’s overall statement sentiment has been mildly positive for every statement except the latest one this month. The same was negative for each of his statements during his tenure on the first MPC. In fact, a long streak of negative sentiment in the statements of all MPC members was broken after two years with the first net positive sentiment that emerged in Governor Shaktikanta Das’s statement of October 2020.

During the tenure of the second MPC, among the other two internal members, Mridul Saggar’s statements have a stable negative sentiment, while the strength of negative sentiment in Deputy Governor Michael Patra’s statements has gradually come down and was neutral in the MPC’s June and August meetings. Among external members, Jayanth Verma’s statements fluctuate between negative and neutral sentiment, while Shashank Bhide’s statements have a stable and marginally negative sentiment.

During the tenure of the first MPC, Ravindra Dholakia’s statements, barring once early in the tenure, consistently expressed a negative sentiment, arising mainly from growth concerns. Pami Dua’s statements initially had a positive sentiment, followed by mild negative sentiment later on during the tenure. Among the panel’s internal members, negative sentiment in Michael Patra’s statements became stronger over time, while sentiment in Viral Acharya’s statements, although negative, was more stable. Surprisingly, many statements of former governor Urjit Patel, who was at the helm of RBI from September 2016 to December 2018, expressed mildly positive sentiment, unlike the other members.

Our quantification and analysis of the MPC’s communication sentiment has uncovered notable differences between its internal and external members’ sentiment on the state of our economy. This, we believe, is crucially relevant in deciphering the information content of MPC members’ statements as we analyse monetary policy communication.

Vidya Mahambare & Jalaj Pathak are, respectively, professor of economics and assistant professor of finance at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.