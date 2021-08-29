Differences in sentiment within our monetary policy committee

For our analysis of individual member statements, we considered members who served on the MPC for more than three meetings. The most surprising element during the second MPC’s tenure is that RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’s overall statement sentiment has been mildly positive for every statement except the latest one this month. The same was negative for each of his statements during his tenure on the first MPC. In fact, a long streak of negative sentiment in the statements of all MPC members was broken after two years with the first net positive sentiment that emerged in Governor Shaktikanta Das’s statement of October 2020.

