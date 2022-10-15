Differences in the MPC run deeper than the resolution suggests4 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 11:16 AM IST
- The minutes of the last Monetary Policy Committee meeting show its lack of unanimity on rate action as well as ‘stance’.
Minutes of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings are always a matter of keen interest for connoisseurs of monetary policy ever eager to read between the lines. The Minutes of the latest MPC meeting, released last Friday, are no exception. Unlike the relatively brief (terse?) statement released at the conclusion of the meet, minutes of the meeting contain detailed statements by each of the MPC’s six members and are of additional interest when members don’t see entirely eye-to-eye, as was the case at the last meeting, end September.