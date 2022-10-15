Minutes of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings are always a matter of keen interest for connoisseurs of monetary policy ever eager to read between the lines. The Minutes of the latest MPC meeting, released last Friday, are no exception. Unlike the relatively brief (terse?) statement released at the conclusion of the meet, minutes of the meeting contain detailed statements by each of the MPC’s six members and are of additional interest when members don’t see entirely eye-to-eye, as was the case at the last meeting, end September.

The meeting was noteworthy for its lack of unanimity on both rate action, where five of the six members voted to increase the repo rate by 50 basis points, while one – Ashima Goyal – preferred a smaller 35 basis points hike and on ‘stance’ where, again, one member, Prof Jayanth Varma, wanted to allow more time for transmission of past hikes before opting for status quo (read, withdrawal of accommodation).

The minutes go some way in throwing light on the reasons why. Dr Goyal’s preference for a lower rate hike, for instance, is premised on the grounds that when the “lagged effects of monetary policy are large, as in India, over-reaction can be very costly. Harmful effects become clear too late and are difficult to reverse". Moreover, “High uncertainty also calls for slow steps". Both are valid points.

Varma’s initial preference was for a steeper increase of 60 basis points, taking the terminal repo rate to six percent. However, he deferred to the view of the majority of the MPC on the grounds that a difference of 10 basis points “is not material". Also, “It may well turn out that even more monetary tightening is required, but it does make sense to wait and watch to see whether a repo rate of around 6 percent is sufficient to glide inflation back to target. If we were to continue to tighten without a reality check, we would run the risk of overshooting the repo rate needed to achieve price stability". Well said!

However, while no one can quibble with the wisdom of that old saying, “we need to cross the river by feeling the stones", it is difficult to buy Varma’s argument on the ‘stance’. His argument that “the MPC cannot be guided by the effect of global monetary tightening on the interest rate differential" on the grounds that the “statutory mandate restricts the MPC to consider only two factors while setting interest rates — inflation and growth (and) it was a conscious legislative choice to let monetary policy be dictated by domestic economic considerations and leave the external sector to be managed using other instruments," is far too theoretical.

There could be many reasons to pause or, indeed, go slower on tightening, as Goyal has argued, but to say the MPC could ignore what is happening on the global scene is unrealistic. The reality as Deputy Governor in charge of monetary policy Michael Patra has admitted, somewhat belatedly, is that “spillovers are global and overwhelming; however, the responsibility for securing stability is national. Each country is on its own".

Unfortunately, the minutes do not add very much more to what we already know of Governor Shaktikanta Das’s views since these were reflected both in the statement issued at the conclusion of the meet and at the press conference that followed. But as the war in Ukraine drags on and the US Fed remains determined to dole out tough love to tackle US inflation (September numbers came in at 8.2%), his faith in the strength of the Indian economy is bound to be tested.

One can only hope Das has got it right when he says, “Overall, I remain optimistic about the future prospects of the Indian economy, its resilience and capacity to deal with the current and emerging challenges."

His call for “calibrated monetary policy action" and assurance that the RBI and the MPC “do whatever is necessary and under our control to restrain broadening of price pressures, anchor inflation expectations and contain second round effects," suggests we are in safe hands.

On a different note, the minutes are silent on whether there was any discussion at all regarding the contents of the letter to be written to the government (under law) in the event of the very real prospect (since realised) of inflation crossing the upper end of the target band of 2-6% for three consecutive quarters. Is that a deliberate silence? A case of the minutes hiding more than they reveal?