Use verifiable credentials to grant us agency over our digital data
SummaryThink of DigiLocker docs or the QR codes on covid vaccination certificates whose authenticity could be independently verified. Let’s broaden this approach so that data owners can share their data with whoever they see fit.
Back in the day, all we had to rely on were paper records. When we visited a doctor, we carried along with us a file containing all our medical records—prescriptions, diagnostic results, etc, for the doctor to review before treating what currently ailed us. When we went to our bank, it was always with passbook in hand, so that the history of our transactions could be manually updated in its pages for our record.