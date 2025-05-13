Use verifiable credentials to grant us agency over our digital data

Over time, as these systems became more digital, the organizations we interacted with offered us new conveniences. They built digital systems that stored our data and designed internet portals and mobile applications we could use to access and interact with them. Eventually, these organizations came to realize that this data was valuable and, in order to preserve their competitive advantage, began to make the data hard for others to access. In the process, it also denies us, those to whom that data pertains, the ability to properly avail ourselves of it.