Rahul Matthan: Digipin will displace workarounds to getting around
Welcome the latest in India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI). Digipin will cover all of India with precise locations pinned down to squares the size of a parking space. This will let anyone we share a Digipin code with reach our doorstep without having to ask for last-mile directions.
Whenever I order something online, I’ve learnt to provide as much location information as I can at checkout. As with most parts of India, the houses on my street are numbered somewhat at random (mine is 22/1 and my immediate neighbour’s is 13), and there is no way anyone relying solely on GPS can find me without help. So they call, I explain, they get lost anyway, and we repeat this dance till somehow, with persistence and a lot of patience, the package finally reaches me.