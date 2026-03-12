India stands at a defining demographic moment. By 2047, nearly 137 million of today’s youth will enter the workforce. This represents a rare demographic window that must be leveraged if India is to realize its aspiration of becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047.
From digital access to learning outcomes: India’s edtech emphasis needs to evolve
SummaryThe Bharat Survey for EdTech shows that digital access is now widespread in India, but technologies aren’t fully understood. The focus of edtech must shift from access to structured learning and improving outcomes to deliver the human capital gains we need for Viksit Bharat.
India stands at a defining demographic moment. By 2047, nearly 137 million of today’s youth will enter the workforce. This represents a rare demographic window that must be leveraged if India is to realize its aspiration of becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More