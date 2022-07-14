Digital adoption is fast bringing financial inclusion within reach4 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 09:47 PM IST
We’re yet to connect millions across the world in need of economic resilience to the financial system
Around the world, high inflation, slow economic growth and food shortages are hurting the poor the most. Coming on top of the unequal effects of covid, today’s multiple crises have already caused dramatic reversals in development and led to a substantial increase in global poverty.