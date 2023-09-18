Digital advertising has grown even more algorithmic4 min read 18 Sep 2023, 09:47 PM IST
Value conscious advertisers must surf every successive wave of automated audience accumulation
A while ago, I had written about the new market for trading in advertising space on social media and on the internet in general. The first revolution in digital advertising occurred when Google began to place advertisements along with its standard web search. Search engine optimization (SEO) was all the rage for some time. Companies wanted to be on the first page served. Google was smart enough to add video to the mix. YouTube, which it acquired, is now the second largest search engine on the internet and rakes in gigantic sums in ad revenue.