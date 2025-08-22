Digital tug of law: Mind the overlap of jurisdictions
Some provisions of India’s draft Digital Competition Bill cover the same ground as the personal data protection framework. This can create confusion among users and businesses. The ministries of IT and corporate affairs, together with the CCI, should coordinate efforts to resolve this.
As rain clouds gathered over New Delhi, so did the buzz inside Parliament. On day one of the Monsoon session that ended on Thursday, Members of Parliament Shashi Tharoor and Harish Chandra Meena had raised a question in writing that many others in policy circles were asking: what is happening with the draft Digital Competition Bill of 2024?