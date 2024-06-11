Digital Competition Bill: Its core needs strengthening
Summary
- This piece of legislation can ensure fairness and contestability in India’s digital sector. But the bill must clarify how core digital services will be identified and reduce the risk of a double whammy suffered by online platforms under both a new law and old anti-trust provisions.
The ministry of corporate affairs recently closed public consultations on the draft Digital Competition Bill (DCB) and the findings of the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL). The CDCL emphasized the importance of a robust framework to support the rapid expansion of the digital ecosystem in India and recommended the introduction of ex-ante measures in form of the DCB to complement the existing ex-post framework under the Competition Act.