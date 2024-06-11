Digital Competition Bill: Its core needs strengthening

The DCB also requires a more systematic approach for the government and CCI to proactively deliberate on recurrent modifications of the CDS list. Under the proposed regime, only the government can request the CCI to examine and recommend any addition to or deletion from the list. Given that the CCI would be dealing with allegations of anti-competitive practices in various digital services, it would be better placed to propose timely amendments to the list of CDSs for the government’s approval.