Digital connectivity and AI management can shield electricity grids from flux amid the energy transition
Globally, power grids are being strained by high demand and clean supply intermittency. Technology can link fragmented energy systems and AI can optimize them for resource efficiency and lend infrastructure resilience. Interoperability is key. India’s DPI experiment could offer cues.
Around the world, energy systems are undergoing profound, rapid transformations that will leave them looking dramatically different a decade from now. A major driver is the increasing electrification of the global economy. Not only are more people adopting electric vehicles (EVs), heat pumps and smart (digitally interconnected) appliances; we are also witnessing explosive growth in the construction of electricity-hungry data centres, many of them powering AI.