Digital education: It can grant even prisoners tech sector jobs
Summary
- Coracle's Chromebooks are helping people in jail learn in isolation. It has improved their job prospects, reduced recidivism and given them a sense of empowerment.
James Tweed has always been fascinated by the act of learning in isolation. Having started life as a maritime derivatives trader, he founded his company to provide education for people on ships, where there was “not a lot of internet," he says. In recent years, he discovered a new cohort of learners who also can’t get online: prisoners.