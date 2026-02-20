On 27 February, India’s statistics ministry is expected to release the second of the three major macro-economic variables—retail inflation, GDP and Index of Industrial Production—currently being revamped. As with last month’s inflation number, the new GDP series will have a new base year (2022-23) and feature extensive changes in methodology and coverage to better reflect the state of our economy.
Digital evolution: Our economic statistics can’t afford to get left behind as India’s economy evolves
SummaryGlobally, as digital technology transforms economies, official statistics struggle to reflect economic reality. So too in India. While the ministry of statistics is doing a commendable job of updating its macro gauges, these might soon need to evolve further.
