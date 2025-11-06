Trust your customer: India's financial system should give us what we need to protect our money
In the digital age, financial literacy goes beyond just knowing how to manage money. We must know how to protect it from cyber attacks. As these threats rise, the financial system’s resilience will depend on giving people real visibility, control and the means to defend their own savings.
Imagine a cybercrime gang plotting their next big heist. Would they attack Mint Street or target thousands of individuals who operate bank accounts on unsecured mobile devices? The answer is obvious. Attack enough of these vulnerable endpoints, and the effect is the same as raiding Mint Street itself.