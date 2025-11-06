Ironically, fintech firms, often caricatured as risky, have shown greater agility in responding to cyber threats. Their digital-first or digital-only architectures often emphasize observability, modular security and user control. Contrast that with how banks treat customers. Can you restrict your bank account access to India while you are here or set it for exclusive use in the US, say, if you travel there? You cannot. The current assumption is that the bank knows best.