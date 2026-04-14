The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) discussion paper, ‘Exploring Safeguards in Digital Payments to Curb Frauds,’ is part of its ongoing efforts to make digital payments safer and fraud-proof to the extent possible.
Digital fraud: RBI's safety proposals are broadly welcome but could be fine-tuned to suit everyone
SummaryThe central bank’s safety proposals are both timely and in line with what other countries have deployed to secure people against a growing menace. However, a shield designed for most users of payment channels mustn’t end up as a hassle for some.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) discussion paper, ‘Exploring Safeguards in Digital Payments to Curb Frauds,’ is part of its ongoing efforts to make digital payments safer and fraud-proof to the extent possible.
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