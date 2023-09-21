Digital infrastructure is aiding women too unevenly

Digital infrastructure is aiding women too unevenly4 min read 21 Sep 2023, 08:28 PM IST
Access to mobile phones and the internet has been touted as a solution to bridgeWthe gender gap in labour force participation but worrisome disparities exist in the impact technology has had.
With the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon and the G20 Summit, India is on a roll. Both these events have been lauded by world leaders. The New Delhi Declaration by G20 leaders, the key outcome document of the summit held in the capital under India’s presidency, featured various policy aspirations that are important for all 20 economies. One specific focus was on enhancing the economic empowerment of women and achieving what was earlier described as the “25 by 25" goal. Set under the Australian presidency at the Brisbane summit in 2014, this was a key contribution to the G20 agenda: An aim to reduce the gender gap in the labour force participation rate by 25% by the year 2025 (compared to 2012). We are less than two years away from that point, and so this should serve as a good time to take stock of statistics on female labour force participation. Just how much progress has been made?