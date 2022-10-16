Digital lending to low-income customers needs a closer review

Over the last decade, the MF sector has digitalized while keeping in mind levels of financial literacy and evolving consumer behaviour. It now deploys an optimum mix of technology and human touch. A separate credit bureau for MF loans was set up in 2011 and now all loans and repayments are reported to credit bureaus. Non-banking financial company MFIs and banks have invested in a technology framework to enable data upload to credit bureaus at a daily or weekly frequency. Faster turnaround of loan applications and customer complaints is achieved by the use of tab-based solutions. A field force of nearly 200,000 provides an assisted digital interface to borrowers. Know-your-customer documents are read using optical character recognition and verified using API integration with the central KYC registry. Underwriting models use data on credit experience with different customer segments and compulsorily use credit bureau reports. Nearly 100% of microfinance loans are being digitally disbursed. At the same time, efforts to make borrowers comfortable with digital repayments have shown good results. All these initiatives are in addition to the weekly or fortnightly group meetings attended by field officers of the lender to impart the human touch required in last- mile delivery of financial services.

