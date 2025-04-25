Big Tech in the dock: The EU could force Meta and Apple to change their coercive ways
SummaryThe European Commission’s hauling up of Big Tech hasn’t lost its bite. The latest fines come with orders that require Apple and Meta to change their business models or face huge penalties. Clearly, the EU isn’t going soft on big American companies.
Another day, another European Commission fine against Big Tech—a phenomenon Silicon Valley views as little more than a speeding ticket. But Wednesday’s modest penalties against Apple and Meta, totaling €700 million, belie a more meaningful smackdown by the continent’s antitrust regulator that could force them to rewire their business models.