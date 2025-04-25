Another day, another European Commission fine against Big Tech—a phenomenon Silicon Valley views as little more than a speeding ticket. But Wednesday’s modest penalties against Apple and Meta, totaling €700 million, belie a more meaningful smackdown by the continent’s antitrust regulator that could force them to rewire their business models.

Assuming the Trump administration pays more attention to the headline numbers than the fine print, the commission may have cleverly threaded the needle: avoid provoking Trump as he threatens tariffs, while forcing Silicon Valley giants to change their behaviour.

Apple, for instance, can’t just pay the fine and go back to doing business as usual. The commission says it breached the rule that requires app developers to inform their users about how to make purchases outside of Apple’s App Store without any further fees or restrictions. Now it’s been ordered to let iPhone users in the EU install apps from sources outside the App Store, access alternative payment methods and connect iPhones more easily with non-Apple devices and services.

That creates a fracture in Apple’s tightly controlled walled garden.

Meta’s problem was the ‘pay or consent’ model it set up in Europe to half-heartedly comply with the EU’s omnibus law, known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA), in late 2023. The law states that online platforms must give their users a choice between having their personal data tracked for advertising, or not. Meta’s answer was a pop-up window on Facebook and Instagram that invited you to keep using the site for free with ads or pay a monthly subscription to make the ads go away.

That smelt coercive to Europeans, who said users shouldn’t have to pay to avoid being tracked. There should be an option where Facebook and Instagram were still free, but personal data wasn’t being harvested for targeted ads. That is what Joel Kaplan, Meta’s chief global affairs officer, was referring to on Wednesday when he complained that the commission was “requiring us to offer an inferior service."

Kaplan, of course, didn’t elaborate on why not being relentlessly tracked on Facebook is anything other than an upgrade. Targeted ads on social media are primarily good for the revenue of social media companies, no matter how much they insist their users want to be “served relevant ads." Recent research has shown they barely matter to consumers either. Now Meta must redesign its whole process of asking to track users to give them a proper choice, or face more penalties.

The orders strike at the heart of Apple’s closed ecosystem for the App Store and Meta’s data-driven advertising engine, and it’s the first time the teeth behind the DMA have been bared.

Under the new law, the commission is going beyond financial penalties to dictate product changes. “The message that ‘You have to change’ is much more important than any fine because it’s impacting their business models," says Anne Witt, a law professor at EDHEC Business School.

The question now is how the White House will react and how Meta and Apple will comply. Both have contested the commission’s findings and vowed to appeal, but the clock is ticking. They have 60 days to obey or risk additional daily fines that could quickly dwarf the initial penalties. But even if the relatively low fines are seen as a nod to Trump’s sensitivities, the structural demands the EU is making shows it’s not backing down on its regulatory ambitions, even in the midst of trade tensions.

Google may be the next giant to feel the DMA’s sting. A decision is pending over alleged self-preferencing in Google search results. It’s a do-over of the Google shopping case that the commission took seven years to investigate, according to Witt, which was first brought by the British firm Foundem in 2009 but was followed by endless appeals. “Now they’re going after them under the DMA," she says.

Europe has written a blueprint that forces even the mightiest tech titans to play by new rules. The era of the speeding ticket may well be over. ©Bloomberg

The author is a Bloomberg opinion columnist.