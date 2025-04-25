The question now is how the White House will react and how Meta and Apple will comply. Both have contested the commission’s findings and vowed to appeal, but the clock is ticking. They have 60 days to obey or risk additional daily fines that could quickly dwarf the initial penalties. But even if the relatively low fines are seen as a nod to Trump’s sensitivities, the structural demands the EU is making shows it’s not backing down on its regulatory ambitions, even in the midst of trade tensions.