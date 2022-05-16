Digital markets must be defined well for competition regulation

The CCI’s approach so far: Until 2016, while defining a ‘relevant market’ for e-commerce companies and marketplaces (such as Snapdeal, Ebay, Yepme, Cloudtail, etc), the CCI viewed online and offline segments as different channels of distribution and not different relevant markets. This was based on the CCI’s view that the two segments differ in terms of discounts and the shopping experience, and buyers would typically weigh both online and offline options before making purchase decisions. Further, if prices of the same product or service available online were to increase significantly, then the consumer was likely to buy the product or service from an offline channel, and vice versa.