Digital news media policy leaves several questions unanswered

On the positive side, recognizing the burgeoning influence of the digital news medium and accepting it as a separate entity is welcome. The ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) also promised to extend news sites some benefits, such as Press Information Bureau accreditation for their reporters, cameramen and videographers and giving them access to official press meets. Similar benefits are now available to print and TV journalists. It also said digital news platforms will be eligible for ads through the Bureau of Outreach and Communication.