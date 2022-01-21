Digital payments growth: India’s stunning stride

From the start, the RBI and the government recognized, sensibly, that light-touch regulation was the key. The risks are that pressures could arise for this regulatory stance to change, especially in areas of security of digital payment channels, level of frauds, transaction costs and consumer protection, including data sharing and privacy. That’s why there is a case for Indian fintech, which have benefited from open access to the payments infrastructure, to invest more in quality of service and compliance and digital literacy of customers, working hand-in-hand with banks and the regulator. A dispute resolution system should be built to handle grievances well before regulatory intervention will force it.