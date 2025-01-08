Mint Explainer: The digital personal data protection Act, its rules, and roadblocks
Summary
- India's much-awaited draft rules to enable the digital personal data protection Act introduce a complex landscape for companies handling personal data. Key issues around consent management and data transfer restrictions could impact compliance and operational practices.
Companies waited nearly two years for the Indian government to frame rules for implementing the Digital Personal Data Protection Act—a threadbare legislation with a lot of queries on compliance mechanisms left unanswered. The ministry of electronics and information technology’s (Meity) draft personal data protection rules published on Friday for public consultation are extensive. But they leave some questions hanging and raise a few concerns. Mint explains: