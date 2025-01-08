Concern: In emphasizing the “specified" purpose of the data, the legislators have created an overlap with the provisions of “Legitimate Use" under the DPDP Act, which allows data fiduciaries (controllers or organisations that handle personal data) to process personal data in cases “where the data principal has voluntarily provided her personal data to the data fiduciary, and in respect of which she has not indicated to the data fiduciary that she does not consent to the use of her personal data". In other words, if a data fiduciary has to elaborate all required uses of an individual’s personal data under, the provisions of “Legitimate Use" that allows usage of data for purposes that are not specifically refused become redundant.