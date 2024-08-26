Opinion
India's digital protection bill promotes competition and user interests
Summary
- The DPDP Act provides mechanisms to enforce data protection standards, consent management systems and penalties to hold companies accountable for any user privacy breaches. Using digital public infrastructure as a foundational tech layer also promotes a secure digital environment.
The recent landmark ruling by the US District Court for Columbia calling out Google’s monopoly in online search has reignited global discussion on the dominance of Systematically Significant Digital Enterprises (SSDEs) such as Google, Meta and Amazon.
