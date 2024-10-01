Here’s how cross-border data transfers can be smoothened
Summary
- To ease data inflows even from the most privacy-minded of jurisdictions, like the EU, we could join the Global Cross Border Privacy Rules Forum. Since the GCBPR checklist is close to what local privacy norms require, its certification is within the reach of Indian data processors.
When Justice B.N. Srikrishna first introduced the concept of data localization into the draft data protection law he proposed in 2018, I was not in favour of it. India is the outsourcing capital of the world and restrictions like these that would hamper the free flow of data across borders were bound to have a detrimental effect on the sector.